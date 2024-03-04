In recent times, there has been a growing trend among some, who, buoyed by their international success, have opted to bypass domestic commitments

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article A lesson learnt x 00:00

A discernible smirk adorned the faces of reporters at the post-match press conference last Monday when skipper Rohit Sharma delivered a stern message for players wanting to make it to the national Test team without putting in the hard yards, adding that opportunities will only be given to those who show ‘hunger for success’ in this format.