Ashwin, the incredible

Having constantly focussed on evolution and self-betterment, now on the verge of his landmark 100th Test, India’s veteran off-spinner sums it all up as ‘a wonderful journey filled with ups and downs and a lot of learnings’

India offie R Ashwin during a fielding practice session at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala yesterday. Pic/PTI

This is fast turning out to be a series of centuries—not just with the bat, but in terms of cricketers playing their 100th Test matches. The third Test in Rajkot marked England captain Ben Stokes’s 100th appearance. The final Test of a series that India have already clinched 3-1, beginning at the picture-perfect HPCA Stadium on Friday, will see his compatriot Jonny Bairstow and Indian spinning ace R Ashwin gatecrash that club.

Process is key

There is plenty of brouhaha surrounding the 37-year-old Ashwin, but none of that is emanating from the eloquent off-spinner. Ashwin is a big fan of the process and therefore it’s not hard to understand his equanimity ahead of what, by all accounts, is a monumental accomplishment for the engineer from Chennai.

Until England’s second innings in the fourth Test in Ranchi when he picked up a five-for, Ashwin had had a quiet series, rudely interrupted by a quick dash to Chennai following a family emergency, hours after he had become just the second Indian to reach 500 wickets on Day Two of the third Test in Rajkot. He couldn’t have asked for a better setting in which to earn just rewards for his longevity and unquestioned skill—the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range standing magnificent witness to a career of massive highs.

Change in aspirations

Ashwin’s aspirations have changed over the years, in keeping with his status as a champion performer who hates basking in past glory. He has embarked on a constant journey of evolution and self-betterment, and listening to him hold forth on Wednesday afternoon, it was clear that while he was proud of that journey, he still believes there are many more peaks to conquer, no pun intended.

‘It’s a big occasion’

“It’s a pretty big occasion by the sound of it and by the looks of it, but it doesn’t change anything for me,” he said, quickly adding, “Playing a Test, you need to prepare the same way. Despite the scoreline, you want to win every Test. The weather [temperatures have regularly dipped to single digits] is going to be slightly different to where we have played so far. All that factored in, you have to look at what is on hand and go about doing your business. From my side, the journey has been wonderful.”

He continued: “All I can say is that it’s been a wonderful journey with lots of ups and downs, a lot of learnings—the game has given a lot to learn over the years. The game is the biggest thing as far as I am concerned.”

The big duels

While cherishing his international duels with Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, Ashwin typically embraced the unconventional when he singled out S Badrinath, Mithun Manhas and Rajat Bhatia as some of the gun batters of spin he has ever encountered: “I’d like to take my hat off to them because they gave me some valuable lessons.”

This Ashwin, he has always been different, hasn’t he?

507

No. of wickets Ashwin has taken in 99 Tests