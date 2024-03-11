We’ll go all out against Porto: Arsenal’s Martinelli

You have to take every game seriously and be very focused because every game is important,” added the Brazilian forward

Gabriel Martinelli

As Arsenal prepare to host FC Porto in their pre-quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday despite being a goal down, winger Gabriel Martinelli is confident the Gunners can turn things around. Following a narrow 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Porto, Martinelli played up his team’s belief for the upcoming fixture. “We are confident. We know the potential of our team. We are going to play at home and we are going to go all out to win the game,” Martinelli said in an interview with TNT Brazil.

“Sometimes you don’t lose Championships in big games, but in the game against lesser teams. You have to take every game seriously and be very focused because every game is important,” added the Brazilian forward.

A 94th-minute strike by Porto’s Galeno had seen Arsenal suffer a narrow defeat in the first leg.

