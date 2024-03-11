Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Carey Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets
<< Back to Elections 2024

Carey-Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AP , PTI |

Top

But Carey kept Australia on track and added another 61 unbeaten runs with captain Pat Cummins who hit a four through cover for the winning runs and finished 32 not out

Carey-Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets

Australia’s Alex Carey during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Carey-Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets
x
00:00

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey made an unbeaten 98 and shared a 140-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh which guided Australia through various hazards to a three-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test here and a 2-0 sweep of the series.


Throughout the day as the contest played out on a relatively mild fourth-day pitch, both sides had moments when they took control. But it was Marsh’s innings of 80 and Carey’s steady hand which guided Australia to victory. Its total of 281-7 completed the 14th-highest successful fourth innings run chase in test history.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy finals: Rahane, Musheer's gritty knock helps Mumbai post 141 on Day 2


When Marsh was out, Australia needed 59 runs with four wickets in hand and when Mitchell Starc was out next ball, it needed 59 with three wickets and the match turned briefly in New Zealand’s favor.

But Carey kept Australia on track and added another 61 unbeaten runs with captain Pat Cummins who hit a four through cover for the winning runs and finished 32 not out.

Carey had struck on 97 with three runs needed and a chance to complete his century. But he gloved a single and Cummins ended the run chase a few balls later. “I was happy with that. It was a great series and this match ebbed and flowed” Carey said.

Brief scores
New Zealand 162 & 372 (R Ravindra 82, T Latham 73, D Mitchell 58; P Cummins 4-62, N Lyon 3-49) lost to Australia 256 & 281-7 (A Carey 98*, M Marsh 80; B Sears 4-90, M Henry 2-94) by 3 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK