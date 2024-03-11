Carey-Marsh show helps Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets

But Carey kept Australia on track and added another 61 unbeaten runs with captain Pat Cummins who hit a four through cover for the winning runs and finished 32 not out

Australia’s Alex Carey during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch yesterday. Pic/AFP

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey made an unbeaten 98 and shared a 140-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh which guided Australia through various hazards to a three-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test here and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Throughout the day as the contest played out on a relatively mild fourth-day pitch, both sides had moments when they took control. But it was Marsh’s innings of 80 and Carey’s steady hand which guided Australia to victory. Its total of 281-7 completed the 14th-highest successful fourth innings run chase in test history.

When Marsh was out, Australia needed 59 runs with four wickets in hand and when Mitchell Starc was out next ball, it needed 59 with three wickets and the match turned briefly in New Zealand’s favor.

But Carey kept Australia on track and added another 61 unbeaten runs with captain Pat Cummins who hit a four through cover for the winning runs and finished 32 not out.

Carey had struck on 97 with three runs needed and a chance to complete his century. But he gloved a single and Cummins ended the run chase a few balls later. “I was happy with that. It was a great series and this match ebbed and flowed” Carey said.

Brief scores

New Zealand 162 & 372 (R Ravindra 82, T Latham 73, D Mitchell 58; P Cummins 4-62, N Lyon 3-49) lost to Australia 256 & 281-7 (A Carey 98*, M Marsh 80; B Sears 4-90, M Henry 2-94) by 3 wickets

