IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad announces Pat Cummins as their new captain

Pat Cummins (Pic: X/@SunRisers)

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will take charge of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming IPL 2024. The 30-year-old speedster was bought by SRH for RS. 20.50 crore in the IPL 2024 auctions last year. Cummins is the second-costliest buy in the Indian Premier League's history.

Aiden Markram who led the side in the 2023 edition of IPL is now replaced by Cummins. "Our new captain Pat Cummins," SRH said on social media platforms, along with a picture of Cummins.

The Australian skipper was earlier a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevil in the money-rich league. This will be his first captaincy stint in the lucrative T20 league.In fact, he has not led a team in top-flight T20 cricket before. But he has achieved huge success as Australia's captain, leading the team to victory in the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup, with both wins in the finals coming against India.

So far in IPL, he has played 42 matches in which he bagged 45 wickets. His best bowling figures in the league are 4 wickets for 34 runs. Cummins is also handy with the bat as he has scored 379 runs at an average of 18.95. His highest score is 66 not out.

He made his IPL debut in 2014 for KKR but played just one match that season. He had a stint with Delhi Daredevils in 2017 and opted out of the IPL for a few years. He returned to KKR as the costliest player of IPL 2020 auction with a whopping price tag of Rs 15.50 crore.

He was with KKR till 2022 and withdrew from IPL 2023 to focus on international cricket. He entered the auction for the 2024 season, where he became the first player in IPL history to get a bid of Rs 20 crore and above, though his national team-mate Mitchell Starc overtook him with Rs 24.75 crore bid from KKR.

For SRH, Cummins will be their third captain in three seasons. New Zealand's Kane Williamson led SRH to an eighth-place finish in 2022 before he was released.

In the 2023 season, SRH finished last under Markram's captaincy with only four wins in 14 league games. Markram remains in the SRH squad for the upcoming season.

Besides the captaincy change, SRH had also named a new head coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season, with former New Zealand left-arm spinner and captain Daniel Vettori taking over from Brian Lara.

Former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin will take over as SRH bowling coach in place of South African Dale Steyn. SRH will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.

