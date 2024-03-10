Kai Havertz scores winner as Arsenal go atop in dramatic style

Mikel Arteta’s side were just minutes away from a damaging draw after Gunners keeper Ramsdale gifted an equaliser to Yoane Wissa

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring against Brentford on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Kai Havertz spared Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes with a crucial late strike in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brentford. Mikel Arteta’s side were just minutes away from a damaging draw after Gunners keeper Ramsdale gifted an equaliser to Yoane Wissa.

Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead early in the first half, but Ramsdale waited too long to clear just before the interval and Wissa took advantage to block the ball into the net. Havertz ensured Arsenal would not miss their chance to climb into first place with a bullet header four minutes from the final whistle at a jubilant Emirates Stadium. The north Londoners’ eighth successive league victory lifted them one point clear of previous leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal will stay top on goal difference if second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Manchester City draw in their blockbuster clash at Anfield on Sunday. The much-maligned Havertz’s ninth goal since his move from Chelsea underlined Arsenal’s hunger to make amends for blowing an eight-point lead in the title race last season. “We showed courage and we were rewarded,” Arteta said. “That is the beautiful thing about this stadium. They support [after] mistakes.” On Tuesday, Arsenal will try to turn around a 1-0 deficit against Porto in the Champions League last 16 second leg, while their next EPL game is at Manchester City on March 31.

Other key results

>> Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham

>> West Ham 2-2 Burnley

>> Brighton 1-0 Nottingham Forest

