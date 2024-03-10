‘For me, Guardiola is the best’

Ahead of today’s face off for No. 1 spot against Pep’s Manchester City, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his outstanding rival; Reds enjoy one-point lead

Jurgen Klopp; (right) Pep Guardiola. Pics/AFP

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola face off for the final time in the Premier League on Sunday with the title on the line for two coaches who have defined an era in English football.

Klopp’s Liverpool lead Guardiola’s Manchester City by one point in the latest title tussle between the two clubs since the inspirational managers arrived in the north-west.

Impressive history

The Reds’ first league crown for 30 years in 2020 is the only blip in City’s record of five titles in the past six years. But twice Guardiola’s men have won by a solitary point against a Liverpool team who both times amassed more than 90 points.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and champions City can expect an emotion-fuelled cauldron at Anfield, where even Guardiola has not won in front of fans.

City’s only away league win against Liverpool since 2003 came three years ago behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Despite working with a smaller budget at Liverpool and previously Borussia Dortmund, compared with the backing Guardiola has enjoyed at City and Bayern Munich, Klopp has the better personal head-to-head record.

Klopp has the upper hand

The German has 12 wins to Guardiola’s 11, with six draws in 29 meetings between the pair. But despite having the edge, Klopp hailed Guardiola as the standout coach of his generation. “In my lifetime he’s the outstanding manager, definitely,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I have no clue how that happened to be honest but it is all fine. I know I’m quite good at what I’m doing as well. I don’t want to sound like somebody who is happy to be here but you ask me about the best and for me he is the best. In this moment I have a positive record against Pep,” he added.

With contrasting styles, both coaches have rewritten the record books to set new standards in the Premier League.

Six of the nine highest points tallies in Premier League history have come from Liverpool and City over the past six years. Klopp once described his football as “heavy metal.”

