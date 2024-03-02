Breaking News
'Man Utd will be at their best': City’s Guardiola on derby

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

City have won five of their past six matches against United in all competitions and are 15 points ahead of their opponents in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says he is expecting the “best” from Manchester United even though Manchester City will start Sunday’s derby as red-hot favourites to extend their dominance over their rivals. City have won five of their past six matches against United in all competitions and are 15 points ahead of their opponents in the Premier League. But Guardiola, whose team are chasing a second consecutive trophy treble, said he would not be taking United lightly.


“I expect the best from United, but I don’t talk about what they do, about opponents that I respect too much. I don’t want people to misunderstand my words,” he said on Friday. “I know them and have a lot of respect for the institution, United of course, Erik [ten Hag] and the players but when I see what we have to do, my players will know it today and tomorrow,” added Guardiola.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


