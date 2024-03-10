India’s Kush Maini finishes second in F2 race

Obviously, Enzo was in a different league today so congratulations to him

Kush Maini

Indian racer Kush Maini finished a creditable second in the F2 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after starting the race from pole position here on Sunday. Maini, who is appearing for Invicta Racing, had earlier become the first Indian to grab a pole in the Formula 2 race, which was won by Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing with MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger finishing third. “It was a positive race, especially after yesterday where we really struggled, so I am really happy the team and I switched it around. We were really competitive,” Maini said after the race.

“Obviously, Enzo was in a different league today so congratulations to him. I think I am happy with P2. We need to analyse a little bit more on where we can catch Enzo, but good [to get] points,” he added. Maini said the team has been working on improving the car and the outcome of the race was a culmination of their hard work. “Qualifying-wise, we know that we will be on the money. The car is great. We had a few doubts in the races but now that is cleared up,” he said.

