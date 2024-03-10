Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Kush Maini finishes second in F2 race
<< Back to Elections 2024

India’s Kush Maini finishes second in F2 race

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Jeddah
PTI |

Top

Obviously, Enzo was in a different league today so congratulations to him

India’s Kush Maini finishes second in F2 race

Kush Maini

Listen to this article
India’s Kush Maini finishes second in F2 race
x
00:00

Indian racer Kush Maini finished a creditable second in the F2 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after starting the race from pole position here on Sunday. Maini, who is appearing for Invicta Racing, had earlier become the first Indian to grab a pole in the Formula 2 race, which was won by Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing with MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger finishing third. “It was a positive race, especially after yesterday where we really struggled, so I am really happy the team and I switched it around. We were really competitive,” Maini said after the race.


Also Read: Mangalore Blues win Ramanath Payyade title


“Obviously, Enzo was in a different league today so congratulations to him. I think I am happy with P2. We need to analyse a little bit more on where we can catch Enzo, but good [to get] points,” he added. Maini said the team has been working on improving the car and the outcome of the race was a culmination of their hard work. “Qualifying-wise, we know that we will be on the money. The car is great. We had a few doubts in the races but now that is cleared up,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saudi arabia formula one sports news abu dhabi grand prix
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK