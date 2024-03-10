Strikers Rahul Almeida and Umesh Rathod scored a goal each for Mangalore Blues. Almeida was adjudged Player of the Final.

Mangalore Blues with their trophy

Listen to this article Mangalore Blues win Ramanath Payyade title x 00:00

Mangalore Blues Sports Club beat defending champions Karnataka Sports Club 2-0 in the summit clash of the 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial tournament at the KSA ground recently. Strikers Rahul Almeida and Umesh Rathod scored a goal each for Mangalore Blues. Almeida was adjudged Player of the Final.

Also Read: Young and priceless!

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever