Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mangalore Blues win Ramanath Payyade title
Mangalore Blues win Ramanath Payyade title

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Strikers Rahul Almeida and Umesh Rathod scored a goal each for Mangalore Blues. Almeida was adjudged Player of the Final.

Mangalore Blues with their trophy

Mangalore Blues win Ramanath Payyade title
Mangalore Blues Sports Club beat defending champions Karnataka Sports Club 2-0 in the summit clash of the 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial tournament at the KSA ground recently. Strikers Rahul Almeida and Umesh Rathod scored a goal each for Mangalore Blues. Almeida was adjudged Player of the Final.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


sports news MSSA football
