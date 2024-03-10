Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alcaraz Sinner and Swiatek advance Murray ousted
<< Back to Elections 2024

Alcaraz, Sinner and Swiatek advance; Murray ousted

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP |

Top

Australian Open champion Sinner dominated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0, while women’s World No. 1 Swiatek did the same to American Danielle Collins

Alcaraz, Sinner and Swiatek advance; Murray ousted

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article
Alcaraz, Sinner and Swiatek advance; Murray ousted
x
00:00

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz got off to a stuttering start in his ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters title defence on Friday but turned the tables to beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-1. 


Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek led the charge into the third round with identical runaway scorelines on Friday. But there was no joy for former No. 1 Andy Murray, who suffered a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 loss to fifth seed Andrey Rublev to exit the event where he lost the 2009 final to Rafael Nadal. 


Australian Open champion Sinner dominated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0, while women’s World No. 1 Swiatek did the same to American Danielle Collins. Italy’s Sinner, seeded third, backed up his debut Grand Slam title in Melbourne with a victory in the ATP 500 level tournament at Rotterdam last month. 


He remains undefeated this season and completed a 13th consecutive match victory while improving to 4-0 over Kokkinakis. Sinner has won his last 15 meetings with Aussie opponents, last losing to one three years ago in Toronto. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

carlos alcaraz tennis news sports news Sports Update sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK