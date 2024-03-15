Injured De Bruyne will miss Man City’s quarter-final v Newcastle

“He already played in Anfield with some problems. But he is getting better. He is not ready for tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday

Pep Guardiola has revealed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle as the Belgium midfielder battles to return from injury for the final weeks of his side’s treble chase. De Bruyne has been left out of Belgium’s squad for their forthcoming friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and England because of a groin strain.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco claimed De Bruyne has been struggling with the problem for the “last few matches.” City boss Guardiola said the 32-year-old felt the injury before he was substituted in the second half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League. “He already played in Anfield with some problems. But he is getting better. He is not ready for tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

