Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) vies with Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Man City’s Rodri confident of winning premiership x 00:00

Rodri says Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to be almost perfect in their remaining 10 matches to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

Also Read: "Paris is like a second home for us": Chirag Shetty

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run. “It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it,” Rodri said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever