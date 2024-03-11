Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Citys Rodri confident of winning premiership
<< Back to Elections 2024

Man City’s Rodri confident of winning premiership

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool

Man City’s Rodri confident of winning premiership

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) vies with Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Man City’s Rodri confident of winning premiership
x
00:00

Rodri says Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to be almost perfect in their remaining 10 matches to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.


Also Read: "Paris is like a second home for us": Chirag Shetty


Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool. 


Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run. “It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it,” Rodri said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK