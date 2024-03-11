Breaking News
Paris is like a second home for us Chirag Shetty
"Paris is like a second home for us": Chirag Shetty

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

India’s doubles stars Satwik-Chirag believe French Open win at one of their favourite venues is extra special as Olympics will be played on same courts in six months

India shuttlers Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with their French Open trophies in Paris on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

India’s World No. 1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are doubly happy to win the French Open title. On Sunday, the duo claimed their first title of 2024, beating Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Hui and Po-Hsuan Yang 21-11, 21-17 in 37 minutes at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle in the French capital here.


Also Read: We’ll go all out against Porto: Arsenal’s Martinelli


In around six months (July 26 to August 11), the Paris Olympics badminton event will be held at the same venue and that’s the reason Shetty felt this win is extra special. “To win this at the venue that will host the Olympics is very special. Paris has always been special for both of us. We’ve always played well here. It’s like a second home for us. I’d be lying if I said that we didn’t enjoy this title more because it’s at the Olympic venue, but having said that, the Olympics is still six months away and there are quite a few tournaments before that which we must focus on,” Shetty said after the win on Sunday night.


In the first game of the final, Chirag and Satwik broke from 4-4 to win the next five points before stretching the lead to 17-10 and then closing the game at 21-11.
The second game was closely fought with the score reading 14-14 at one stage. The Indians then opened up a three-point lead before going on to seal the title. “In the second game, we were a bit jittery, but we told ourselves that we must keep enjoying this and it didn’t matter if we lost one or two points. Eventually, we got our rhythm,” said Satwik.

The Indian pair now head to Birmingham for the All-England Championships, beginning on Tuesday.

