Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World champion lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Games
<< Back to Elections 2024

World champion lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Games

Updated on: 11 March,2024 06:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist

World champion lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Games

Mirabai Chanu (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
World champion lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Games
x
00:00

Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was on Monday cleared by the government.


The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the quadrennial showpiece during her month-long stint in La Ferte-Milon in Paris, according to a statement by the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell.


The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.


The government will bear the cost for air tickets, visa fees, accommodation, food, training, local transport and medical insurance among other expenditures under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The Mission Olympic Cell also cleared the proposals of equestrian exponent Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses.

"TOPS will cover his and his coach's accommodation costs, entry fees, two horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs among other expenditures."

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Thigh injury ends Chanu’s campaign, finishes 4th in weightlifting

Judoka Asmita Dey and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial assistance were also cleared.

"MOC also approved judoka Asmita Dey's proposal for financial assistance to participate in Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial assistance towards participation in ISAS Dortmund competition," said the statement.

The request for financial assistance by ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal for participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC.

"The other proposals approved by MOC during the meeting were financial assistance towards hiring of video analyst for badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, extension of contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga's physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob," the statement added. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK