Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh confirms Jay Shah
'Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh', confirms Jay Shah

Updated on: 11 March,2024 04:09 PM IST  |  Dharamsala
mid-day online correspondent |

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Key Highlights

  1. Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL
  2. He is expected to make his comeback with the IND vs BAN Test series later this year
  3. Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was their standout performer

India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the IND vs BAN Test series later this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI.


Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.


Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was their standout performer. India will play the IND vs BAN Test series and three T20 Internationals in September.


"Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA," said Shah while talking to media.

Rahul missed the last four Tests of the England series after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, having undergone treatment in London.

The BCCI secretary also gave an update on Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the IPL. Pant has been out of action since a horrific car accident in December 2022.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," said Shah.

Also Read: Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

His IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has already stated that he would be participating in the league.

Asked about the potential of foreign investment in the IPL, Shah said that is not possible considering the BCCI is a society and not a company.

"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah asserted.

It had been reported last year that Saudi Arabia was eyeing multi billion dollar investment in the IPL.

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

(With agency inputs)

