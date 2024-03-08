Breaking News
Sports News > Football News
Guardiola hails Man City’s consistency

Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Guardiola could even afford the luxury of resting a host of star names in a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen at the Etihad that completed a 6-2 aggregate rout

Pep Guardiola; (right) Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is ecstatic after scoring against FC Copenhagen. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have earned their place among the perennial contenders for Champions League glory after reaching the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season on Wednesday.


Guardiola could even afford the luxury of resting a host of star names in a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen at the Etihad that completed a 6-2 aggregate rout. Goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez killed the tie as a contest inside 10 minutes before Erling Haaland drilled in his 29th goal of the season. 


Mohamed Elyounoussi briefly reduced the Danish champions’ deficit to 2-1 on the night, but Copenhagen were outclassed over two legs as the European champions remain on course for another treble. City conquered Europe for the first time in the club’s history last season, but Guardiola acknowledged his side are now seen as favourites for the competition ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. “The important thing is being there [in the quarter-finals] seven years in a row, it’s quite impressive,” said Guardiola.

“We are well-respected from our opponents. The numbers are there—our consistency,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

