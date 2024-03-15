Breaking News
Liverpool face Atalanta in last eight
Liverpool face Atalanta in last eight

Updated on: 16 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool face Atalanta in last eight

Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday’s draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final.


Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return. The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate on the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.


Also Read: Salute the skipper


The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield. 

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign. 

Winners of the UEFA Cup, the Europa League’s predecessor, in 1988, Leverkusen have not lost a game all season and are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine matches left. 

