AI skills are a must for better career opportunities; here's why

Companies across various sectors are adopting AI rapidly. This is making AI skills a must among employees. Mid-day.com conversed with industry experts who suggest ways in which readers can equip themselves with AI skills and further boost their career growth

AI fundamentals allow applicants to remain competitive, adapt to industry trends, and contribute effectively to their organisation's success in the digital age. Photo Courtesy: iStock

India is on the path to becoming one of the world leaders in AI capabilities As AI continues to shape the future of work, job roles are demanding proficiency in AI too Employees can maximise the benefits of AI by integrating AI-powered tools

Be it to draft emails or generate images, the advent of Artificial Intelligence or AI has undoubtedly simplified most of our daily tasks. Today, one can make a presentation using AI, edit pictures using AI-enabled applications, or even create music with the help of AI tools.



Although the fear of job losses due to AI is still ripe, experts suggest joining hands with the technology to improve work efficiency and productivity. Most companies today encourage employees to develop AI skills and use them to their best potential. This has made it necessary for employees â€“ freshers and experienced, to understand AI and equip themselves with relevant AI skills.



“Companies across sectors are adopting AI rapidly. Further, AI is transforming industries at a fast pace. It is only natural for employers to expect employees to understand, collaborate with, and benefit from AI tools,” says Sonia Kutty, senior vice president of people and Culture at Quest Global, an engineering services firm.



Adding to this, Ajay Yadav, co-founder of Simplified, an AI content creation startup, says, “Familiarity with AI is a big consideration for us in today’s day and age. AI is on the path of being an integral part of our lives. We are already starting to live in an AI-driven world. When hiring new employees, I do expect applicants to possess AI skills. It shows if they are ready to accept the new technology.”