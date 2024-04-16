Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > AI skills are a must for better career opportunities heres why
<< Back to Elections 2024

AI skills are a must for better career opportunities; here's why

Premium

Updated on: 16 April,2024 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Companies across various sectors are adopting AI rapidly. This is making AI skills a must among employees. Mid-day.com conversed with industry experts who suggest ways in which readers can equip themselves with AI skills and further boost their career growth

AI skills are a must for better career opportunities; here's why

AI fundamentals allow applicants to remain competitive, adapt to industry trends, and contribute effectively to their organisation's success in the digital age. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Key Highlights

  1. India is on the path to becoming one of the world leaders in AI capabilities
  2. As AI continues to shape the future of work, job roles are demanding proficiency in AI too
  3. Employees can maximise the benefits of AI by integrating AI-powered tools

Be it to draft emails or generate images, the advent of Artificial Intelligence or AI has undoubtedly simplified most of our daily tasks. Today, one can make a presentation using AI, edit pictures using AI-enabled applications, or even create music with the help of AI tools. 
 
Although the fear of job losses due to AI is still ripe, experts suggest joining hands with the technology to improve work efficiency and productivity. Most companies today encourage employees to develop AI skills and use them to their best potential. This has made it necessary for employees â€“ freshers and experienced, to understand AI and equip themselves with relevant AI skills. 
 
“Companies across sectors are adopting AI rapidly. Further,  AI is transforming industries at a fast pace. It is only natural for employers to expect employees to understand, collaborate with, and benefit from AI tools,” says Sonia Kutty, senior vice president of people and Culture at Quest Global, an engineering services firm. 
 
Adding to this, Ajay Yadav, co-founder of Simplified, an AI content creation startup, says, “Familiarity with AI is a big consideration for us in today’s day and age. AI is on the path of being an integral part of our lives. We are already starting to live in an AI-driven world. When hiring new employees, I do expect applicants to possess AI skills. It shows if they are ready to accept the new technology.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style ChatGPT mumbai Artificial Intelligence Lifestyle news lifestyle
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK