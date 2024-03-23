T20 World Cup 2024: Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for selection

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin on June 2. Speculations had been rife since the end of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as chief selector Wahab Riaz and national T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi asked Wasim to come out of his retirement

Imad Wasim (Pic: X/@simadwasim)

After a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board officials on Saturday, all-rounder Imad Wasim came out of retirement and has mae himself available for the selection of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket in Novermber 2023. He took to his official twitter handle to update his return news to fans. "I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20I World Cup 2024.", Wasim wrote on X.

He thanked the PCB for showing trust in him and has also promised to give his best for the country.

The pressure to return was increased on the all-rounder after he played stellar roles in the playoffs and final of the PSL to help Islamabad United win the title.

The 35-year-old has played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan and bagged 44 and 65 wickets respectively in those formats with his left-arm spin.

The selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an army base in Kakul in Northern Pakistan which will kick off the preparations of the national side for the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

