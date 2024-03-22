Breaking News
IPL 2024: Kotian roped in by RR as Zampa opts out due to workload

Updated on: 22 March,2024 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tanush Kotian, Adam Zampa (Pic: File Pic)

Mumbai Ranji team star Tanush Kotian who played a vital role in Mumbai's 42nd title-winning triumph has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2024. He joined the Royals' squad for the base price of Rs. 20 Lakh.


Kotian will replace Australia's Adam Zampa. The Australia spinner bagged eight wickets in six matches for RR in the previous season. In IPL 2024, he was retained at Rs. 1.5 crore but the spinner decided to opt due to the heavy workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Here's all you need to know


Kotian, an off-spinner and a handy lower-order batter, was expecting an IPL contract in 2023 after playing a vital role in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph but was reported for a suspect bowling action. But the 25-year-old showed resilience to fight back and become the player of the tournament (502 runs and 29 wickets) in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph this season.

Batting at number eight, Tanush Kotian scored an unbeaten 120 runs in the quarterfinal against Baroda. He also smashed an unbeaten 89 runs against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the tournament

IPL also announced Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath as a replacement for Robin Minz at Gujarat Titans. Bharath failed to put on an impressive show during the recently concluded test series against England. Jharkhand's Minz was ruled out after getting injured in a freak motorcycle accident recently.

Sharath, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List-A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name.

He will join Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

(With PTI Inputs)

