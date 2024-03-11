Australia move to second in WTC table after 2-0 series win over New Zealand

Australia skipper Pat Cummins praised his team for their fearless approach. He also hailed wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his stupendous efforts in clinching the title. The efforts from Alex Carey along with Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Cummins' heroics helped the side defeat the Kiwis in the second test match

Australia Test Team (Pic: AFP)

Australia have overtaken New Zealand to secure the second position in the World Test Championship rankings after the 2-0 series win in Christchurch on Monday. The victory in the second test match helped Australia claim 12 points on the road to defend their WTC mace.

After 12 matches, the Aussies have improved the points percentage from 59.09 to 62.50. Currently, New Zealand has slipped to the third position with six games played. Their points percentage decreased from 60 to 50 on the list.

Team India who have won six out of nine games continues to stay at the top of the table with a point percentage of 68.51.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins praised his team for their fearless approach. He also hailed wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his stupendous efforts in clinching the title. The efforts from Alex Carey along with Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Cummins' heroics helped the side defeat the Kiwis in the second test match.

Australia had won the first Test by 172 runs in Wellington last month. Carey finished on 98 not out while Cummins (32 not out) struck the winning runs off New Zealand debutant Ben Sears (4/90), whose double-wicket over to collect Mitchell Marsh and Starc, earlier looked to bring the Kiwis back into the match.

In the end, the 61-run partnership between Cummins and Carey sealed the deal for Australia. "If the scoreboard is not moving, you always feel in the game (from the bowling side), but if they're just chipping away at it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly.

"So that was a goal today - just always be busy out there. Just keep the run rate ticking over, bit by bit getting closer," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC after the end of the match.

Cummins feels the 92-run first innings lead over New Zealand played a big role in Australia's success in the keenly-contested clash.

"That day one moved really quickly. And then after that the pitch flattened out and it was a bit tougher going for the bowlers. But yeah, the first innings lead was always key.

"I think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, and we didn't necessarily play complete games but you know, someone stood up and made themselves a match-winner. (We) keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty awesome squad," hes said.

"Amazing win, bit by bit, the boys were fantastic today."

(With PTI Inputs)