IPL 2024: Ponting, Ganguly opens up on Pant's readiness ahead of the season

Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly

As Delhi Capitals are ready to take on Punjab Kings in their first IPL 2024 match, head coach Ricky Ponting and director Sourav Ganguly shared some insights on Rishabh Pant.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be returning to cricket after a gap of 14 months as he was on the recovery path of his injuries which he suffered during the car accident in December 2022.

After the JSW and GMR-owned franchise named him as their captain in IPL 2024, everyone is curious to know Pant's preparations.

Sharing his thoughts on Pant's approach at the pre-season camp, Ponting said, "He has probably batted more in the last week than he has ever batted leading into most of the IPLs. I think from his point of view, he wants to get a bit of trust back in his body again.

"He has been putting himself through a few different paces and playing all the shots that he plays. He has been great, and more importantly, he has got a smile on his face, which is what all we love to see," said Ponting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ganguly reflected, "I'm surprised with the improvements he has made. Hopefully, it's a good season for him because he has gone through a lot emotionally. It's never easy when you go through that sort of injury. It will be great to see him back not just for the Delhi Capitals, but for the Delhi Ranji team and India as well because he is a special talent, a special player."

Rishabh Pant was re-handed the charge of Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2024 earlier this week. Speaking about his qualities as captain, the Australian legend Ricky Ponting said, "We all love his infectious attitude and smile around the group. Although he is still young, he has actually played a lot of cricket. He sets an example, he has a lot of energy and that's why other people tend to follow."

Former India captain Ganguly stated that he will keep a close watch on Pant's captaincy. "He is not the conservative type of batter, so you expect that character in his captaincy. Nobody comes as a ready-made captain. You learn as you go and I think captaincy is by instinct. I'm looking forward to watching him during the tournament," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on March 23.

