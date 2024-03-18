DC head coach rues falling short after great start

Those batters who got out in the middle phase in the innings, they get a bat on one of those and it goes for four runs, we get 160 or 180 and it’s a completely different game

DC head coach Jonathan Batty. Pic/AFP

After becoming runners-up in WPL for the second straight time after losing Sunday’s final to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty admitted that his team fell a few runs short after a blistering start to their innings, resulting in them being bowled out for 113.

DC had a blazing start by making 61 runs in the powerplay, also the joint-highest score in the first six overs of this WPL season and looked set to make a big total. But once the spinners came in, DC crumbled like nine pins, mainly due to their poor shot selection, falling from 64-0 in seven overs to losing their all ten wickets in just 49 runs.

At the same time, Batty backed the aggressive mode of cricket adopted by DC batters. “We didn’t do ourselves justice with the bat [in the final]. We left ourselves a few runs short of where we probably should have been after that fantastic start. As a fielding unit, full credit to our players, they were amazing. I don’t think we should have done anything differently.

“We back our batters to play really aggressive and positive cricket as we have done all tournament. The margins are so small. Those batters who got out in the middle phase in the innings, they get a bat on one of those and it goes for four runs, we get 160 or 180 and it’s a completely different game.

“Like I said earlier, they have been fantastic all tournament, I think we have been one of the standout teams through that to finish at the top of the table, and our batters have been absolutely amazing,” he said in the post-match press conference.

