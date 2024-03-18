Breaking News
Michael Vaughan believes RCB's men too can win the IPL title this year

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Vaughan took to X to congratulate the team and went on to share his interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season

Michael Vaughan believes RCB's men too can win the IPL title this year

Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes RCB's men too can win the IPL title this year
Following RCB’s maiden title win in the WPL final, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced his belief that 2024 could be the year for a double celebration for the franchise.


Also Read: WPL 2024 | "I need to keep trusting myself": Mandhana after winning the title


Vaughan took to X to congratulate the team and went on to share his interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. “Fantastic tournament... Well deserved win for RCB !! Now can the Men do the double!!! This could be the year” said Vaughan on X.


