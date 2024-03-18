Vaughan took to X to congratulate the team and went on to share his interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season

Michael Vaughan

Listen to this article Michael Vaughan believes RCB's men too can win the IPL title this year x 00:00

Following RCB’s maiden title win in the WPL final, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced his belief that 2024 could be the year for a double celebration for the franchise.

Vaughan took to X to congratulate the team and went on to share his interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. “Fantastic tournament... Well deserved win for RCB !! Now can the Men do the double!!! This could be the year” said Vaughan on X.

