Geoff Boycott also stated the importance of batsman's tight defence. "On flat batting pitches at home and in Pakistan and New Zealand our batsmen have had great fun. Indian pitches have been a bit different. Having a good defence is part of batting."

Geoff Boycott (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article "England batters failed to solve Kuldeep mystery": Geoff Boycott x 00:00

Former England opening batsman Geoff Boycott said that the English batsmen's failure to understand the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the main reasons behind the side's defeat against India.

The visitors started the five-match test series with a win in Hyderabad but later on went to lose all the remaining matches. India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav ended the series with 19 wickets in four matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit, set to make comeback for Delhi Capitals

"I was amazed how many of them could not read the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and by the end of the series were still no wiser. A bowler can be a mystery to you the first couple of times you have to face him.

"But at international level, batsmen should be able to find a way to work him out. Too many never looked comfortable against him and were reduced to staying back and trying to play him off the pitch," wrote Boycott in his column in The Telegraph.

Boycott was also critical of the overtly aggressive approach of England's batters in the series. "They (English batters) were not confident of their ability to defend, especially with fielders around the bat, so they looked to attack instead. That idea is fraught with danger against quality spinners," he detailed.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's top performances

The former England opener, who scored 8114 runs in Test cricket, said, "That is why we saw some daft dismissals like Ollie Pope running down the pitch to be stumped by yards and Ben Duckett running down the pitch to Ashwin to be bowled off an underside edge."

Geoff Boycott also stated the importance of batsman's tight defence. "On flat batting pitches at home and in Pakistan and New Zealand our batsmen have had great fun. Indian pitches have been a bit different. Having a good defence is part of batting."

"That doesn't mean you have to bat defensively but it is usually wise to play yourself in, get used to the pitch and the bowling before you try to stamp your authority on the game," he added.

Even though young England spinners Tom Hartley (22) and Shoaib Bashir (17) took wickets, Geoff Boycott said they were too green behind the ears to make a sustained impact against a quality side like India.

"It was a big gamble to select three novice spinners. Inexperienced kids were never going to out-bowl experienced Indian spinners in India. England were lucky that Virat Kohli was unavailable for all the series and KL Rahul only played one Test," he wrote.

(With PTI Inputs)