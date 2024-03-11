Breaking News
Tim Southee unsure to captain New Zealand in further test matches

Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Before featuring in his 100th Test match, Tim Southee criticised himself for underperforming in the game's traditional format. He did not have much impressive outings against Australia as he was just able to pick up four wickets in two matches

Tim Southee (Pic: File Pic)

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee is not sure about captaining the side in the next set of test matches which will be played in the subcontinent against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and India later this year.


This comes after Southee's team lost the second Test against Australia on Monday. The Baggy Greens were struggling at 80/5 at one stage but they went on to win the match by three wickets thanks to the knocks from Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh.


With this loss, New Zealand's 13-year winless streak in Tests against Australia continued and the 31-year wait to defeat Australia in New Zealand is still to be achieved.

Before featuring in his 100th Test match, Tim Southee criticised himself for underperforming in the game's traditional format. He did not have much impressive outings against Australia as he was just able to pick up four wickets in two matches. The right-arm seamer captained New Zealand's most recent Tests in Bangladesh last year when they only picked two seamers, and he understands the unstable his position is.

"We'll see. Obviously you go to Asia, the make-up of the side changes slightly with spin becoming the main threat in that part of the world. But we'll see when we get there. We'll deal with this tonight and look to move forward to what's to come," Southee said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's 3-wicket triumph helped them complete a series whitewash over New Zealand.

Coming to action on Day 4, Australia resumed their innings from 77/4 with Travis Head (17*) and Mitchell Marsh (27*) unbeaten on the crease.

With Australia reduced to 80/5, a match-winning partnership between Marsh (80) and Carey (98*). Both together put on a partnership of 140 runs to guide Australia to a series win.

(With ANI Inputs)

new zealand test cricket sports news cricket news International Sports News
