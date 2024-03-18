WPL 2024 | "I need to keep trusting myself": Mandhana after winning the title

After her team beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to win maiden WPL Trophy, RCB skipper says she has matured as captain and player since last season

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana receives the Women’s Premier League Trophy from BCCI chief Roger Binny (right) and secretary Jay Shah at New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Smriti Mandhana’s self-belief wavered in pressure situations last year, but this season she was able to conquer the demons in her mind when pushed against the wall, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) land their first major title in franchise cricket.

Speaking to media after RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring WPL final, Mandhana said she has matured as a captain and player since last season. “One thing that I have learned is to believe in yourself. That was something which lacked in me last year when it did go wrong.

‘I doubted a few things’

“I doubted a few things in myself, but that was the real conversation with my mind, I need to keep trusting myself and I think that was the biggest learning for me,” said Mandhana on Sunday night.

The second season saw Mandhana getting her hands on the trophy while Harmanpreet Kaur had led Mumbai Indians (MI) to the title in the inaugural edition. That only shows the depth of Indian cricket, said Mandhana. “Last year when MI and DC were playing in the final, somewhere deep down I hoped that Harman lifts it because [it was] the first edition of WPL and for an Indian captain to win, if not me it has to be Harman. So, I was really happy for Harman and the whole MI team,” Mandhana said.

“Second season I became the second Indian captain to win. That really shows the kind of depth Indian cricket has and it’s just the start, we still have a long way to go.”

‘Shreyanka’s just brilliant’

Mandhana particularly reserved high praise for young Shreyanka Patil, who took four wickets in the final. “Shreyanka has just been brilliant.

“I think she is the most complete player to come to international cricket in the last two years. She feels she belongs to international cricket,” she said.

