Sports News > Cricket News
IPL 2024 | "We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI": Mark Boucher

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai boy Suryakumar last played for India at Johannesburg in December 2023, when he scored a 56-ball 100 against South Africa. He sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery earlier this year

IPL 2024 | "We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI

MI head coach Mark Boucher addresses the media yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

IPL 2024 | “We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI": Mark Boucher
It is still not clear whether Mumbai Indians’s key attacking batsman Suryakumar Yadav will recover in time for their first IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 24.


“We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues, but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two [players] in terms of fitness, but we have to move on,” MI head coach Mark Boucher told reporters on Monday.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | "Rohit will be there if to help out": Hardik Pandya ahead of the league


Mumbai boy Suryakumar last played for India at Johannesburg in December 2023, when he scored a 56-ball 100 against South Africa. He sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery earlier this year.

“As coach of Mumbai Indians, I am going to be a little bit biased and [say that I] hope to see my best players in all games. I have a soft spot for my players and I do understand that they might have niggles. That’s when I will fall back on my medical team and work with them accordingly,” said the South African.

Meanwhile, Boucher remarked that he will be there to support the team’s new captain, Hardik Pandya. “I will be trying to help him [Hardik] out as much as I can and get everyone going in the right direction. I’m going to support the captain as much as possible,” said Boucher, adding that he is satisfied with the team’s preparation for this edition of the T20 extravaganza.

