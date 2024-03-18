Rahul had once again suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test against England in Hyderabad

KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is all set to play for his franchise from the opening IPL 2024 game after getting all clear from the National Cricket Academy but he has been advised against wicket-keeping in the first few games.

Rahul had once again suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and even though he was expected to join the team by the third game, the stylish right-hander felt a tightness in his muscles and skipped all the remaining games.

Rahul posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

"The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter," a BCCI source tracking the developments of LSG told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that even the franchise isn't losing its sleep over Rahul's keeping as they have two quality short-format glovesmen in former Proteas star Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who is also vice-captain for IPL 2024.

However for Rahul, keeping will be an important aspect of his game if he has to stake claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

"Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances," a BCCI source privy to developments, said.

