Sheroes who dared to dream
Sheroes who dared to dream!

Updated on: 18 March,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

It was the ease with which the runs flowed and the calm manner in which they were accumulated by RCB women that caught most attention

Sheroes who dared to dream!

RCB crowned champions (Pic: @rcbtweets/X

Just what could have been on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wishlist before the Kotla final? Win a toss on a slow pitch, build an opening partnership of 50+ runs, and remove two in-form batters for a duck. They got all that. Bangalore produced a near-perfect game on Sunday and mauled Delhi Capitals in their own backyard to lift their maiden WPL trophy.

