IPL 2024: Virat Kohli returns to India, soon to join RCB training camp

The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon

Virat Kohli

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL.

Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing “personal reasons”. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

Despite his brilliance for the side over the years, RCB are still yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

Kohli aggregated 639 runs in last year’s IPL.

