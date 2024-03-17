Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 Virat Kohli returns to India soon to join RCB training camp
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli returns to India, soon to join RCB training camp

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli returns to India, soon to join RCB training camp

Virat Kohli

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli returns to India, soon to join RCB training camp
x
00:00

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL.


Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing “personal reasons”. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.


Also Read: WPL 2024, RCB vs DC: Mandhana-led Banglore clinch their maiden title


The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon.

Despite his brilliance for the side over the years, RCB are still yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

Kohli aggregated 639 runs in last year’s IPL.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli royal challengers bangalore IPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK