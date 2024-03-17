Challenge in the 'Capital'

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to win their maiden T20 trophy across all competitions in the Women’s Premier League final at Kotla tonight

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana (left) with Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning during a WPL match at the Kotla in New Delhi recently. Pic/BCCI; WPL

In-form Delhi Capitals (DC), led by the inspirational Meg Lanning, would hope to be second time lucky and lift their maiden Women’s Premier League title when they take on a plucky Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the summit clash here on Sunday.

After missing out on the title in WPL’s inaugural edition last year, losing by seven wickets to Mumbai Indians in the final, DC looked a rejuvenated side this year.

DC have been in superb form this year, topping the five-team league standings with 12 points from eight matches.

Lanning has led DC from the front, scoring 308 runs from eight innings, while South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen are the highest wicket-takers for the side with 11 scalps each.

DC’s only two defeats this season came against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Leaving aside those two matches, they have enjoyed a near-perfect campaign.

Going into the final, they will definitely start as favourites, having never lost to RCB in four meetings.

But having said that, past results will hardly have any significance in the final. It will be a new day and the side which can withstand pressure and expectations will lift the title.

DC bank on explosive Shafali

DC will expect the explosive Shafali Verma to provide them with a quick start alongside Lanning.

Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fine nick in the middle, but Lanning would expect more contributions from the likes of all-rounders Alice Capsey and Kapp.

On the bowling front, Jonassen has been the star performer, but the likes of Kapp and Shikha Pandey too have contributed.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has also been effective with 10 wickets and the home team will definitely depend a lot on its spinners in a relatively slow Kotla pitch.

RCB, on the other hand, finished third in the league phase after an inconsistent run that yielded eight points from as many games, but they clicked when it mattered, knocking out defending champions MI by five runs in the Eliminator on Friday.

Perry, the key for RCB

All-rounder Ellyse Perry will be key to RCB’s success on Sunday as besides being the highest run-getter with 312 runs, the Australian has been impressive with the ball (seven wickets).

All in all it promises to be a cracker of a contest with the balance slightly tilted towards hosts DC.

100

DC’s winning percentage against RCB in WPL. Both teams have faced each other four times

