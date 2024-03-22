Breaking News
Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt post as MS Dhoni steps down as CSK skipper

Updated on: 22 March,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The five-time winner MS Dhoni led CSK in 212 matches out of which he has won 128 and has lost 82 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in charge of the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2024. The IPL 2024 is all set to begin on March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (left) with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Following MS Dhoni's decision to step down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings, Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared a special post just one day before the Indian Premier League 2024.


The IPL 2024 is all set to begin on March 22 with the first clash being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Here's all you need to know


After the CSK's official announcement, Rohit shared a picture along with Dhoni on his Instagram story with a handshake emoji.

The five-time winner MS Dhoni led CSK in 212 matches out of which he has won 128 and has lost 82 matches. The former Indian skipper announced his retirement from international cricket on August 14, 2020, after leading the team to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in charge of the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2024.

In 2023, MS Dhoni-led CSK to its fifth IPL title against Gujarat Titans. The 42-year-old, who remains one of Indian cricket's most admired faces, enjoying fandom that rivals that of some current stars, captained Chennai since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, barring two years when the franchise was suspended from the tournament over fixing charges.

He handed over the captaincy mantle to star-all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season but returned to lead the franchise again after just eight matches into the season.

Earlier, in November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20. Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

(With ANI Inputs)

