Gaikwad Sr and first coach Mohan Jadhav bring up young gun’s leadership qualities as MS Dhoni relinquishes CSK captaincy; father pleasantly surprised by son’s elevation

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) with teammate MS Dhoni during a training session in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI; Mohan Jadhav; Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mother Savita and dad Dashrat at their farm in Pargaon Memane, near Pune

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad set to play new role for CSK

Newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s father Dashrat and the batter’s first coach, Mohan Jadhav are confident Ruturaj will do justice to the leadership role in the IPL starting today.

The CSK team management’s decision to replace five-time IPL winning skipper MS Dhoni with Gaikwad came just a day before defending champions CSK’s opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai. It can be recalled that Gaikwad led India to a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. However, he will be leading the star-studded Chennai team in the IPL for the first time.

“Ruturaj excels in decision-making. I’ve observed him right from the time he led our [Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket] Academy team in U-14 tournaments. He proved himself as captain without affecting his batting,” Jadhav told mid-day from Pune on Thursday.

Learning curve

“Ruturaj has learnt a lot with CSK and earned their trust. Him being selected to lead a big team like CSK is a proud moment for us all,” Jadhav added.



Ruturaj, 27, has been a key member for CSK since 2020, scoring 1,797 runs in 52 IPL games.

Meanwhile, Dashrat reckoned his son’s positive attitude is key to his new challenge. “Whichever team Ruturaj led right from age group cricket for Maharashtra, he displayed a good mentality while doing the job. We also witnessed this when he led India to an Asian Games gold medal. Sure, this is added responsibility, but he is capable of shouldering it. He is matured and up for the task,” he said from his farm.

However, Dashrat admitted that the decision to make Ruturaj captain was unexpected.

“We didn’t expect such a decision to come, because Dhoni is a big name. But Rituraj’s name was doing the rounds. Experts were saying that he is a future CSK captain,” said Dashrat.

Full-on focus

Though former India captains Dhoni and RCB’s Virat Kohli will not be leading their respective teams today, the focus remains on them. Though CSK have experienced all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali in their arsenal, Gaikwad will look up to young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra to display his match-winning skills. CSK fans will see Mumbai cricketers Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Ajinkya Rahane in their yellow jerseys. All, save Dube, were part of the recent Ranji Trophy-winning playing XI which beat Vidarbha.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB, who are awaiting their maiden IPL title, will be hoping stars like Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and pacer Mohammed Siraj will get their campaign moving on a winning note.