The decision marks the end of Dhoni`s long reign at the helm of the CSK Ruturaj was part of CSK`s victorious IPL 2023 campaign In 16 matches in the 2023 season, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14

CSK vs RCB 2024: Speaking highly of MS Dhoni, who was replaced as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by Ruturaj Gaikwad, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Dhoni's legacy is like that of a supernova and that "Captain Cool's" leadership will be remembered for decades to come.

The decision marks the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of the CSK, during which he led them to five IPL titles. Last year, he captained the team to victory over Gujarat Titans in the championship match.

Defending champions Chennai will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Taking to social media 'X,' Pathan said that Dhoni's leadership would be regarded as a legacy for many years to come.

"In the ever-expanding galaxy of cricket, MS Dhoni's legacy as CSK's leader shines bright, akin to a supernova, illuminating the path for the franchise with unparalleled brilliance and allure. His leadership will be remembered for decades to come. Good luck Ruturaj for your new responsibility as a CSK leader," Pathan posted on X.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also took to X and expressed that he loved the way Dhoni operates with no dispute.

Whoaaa…and just like that he’s not the captain anymore. Love the way Mahi operates…no fuss whatsoever.

"Whoaa and just like that he's not the captain anymore. Love the way Mahi operates, no fuss whatsoever. But remember, he'll still be the Leader. Once a leader, always a leader," Chopra posted on 'X'.

Mumbai Indians' batter Suryakumar Yadav posted an Instagram story for Gaikwad, wishing the new CSK captain 'all the love and luck' for his new role.

"Can't deny the fact that you have got big shoes to fill bhauu. But I am sure with your cool and calm nature you will take this teams legacy ahead in style. Wishing you all the love and luck," Suryakumar posted on his story.

"MS Dhoni handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period," CSK informed through an official statement on Thursday.

Ruturaj was part of CSK's victorious IPL 2023 campaign. One of the heroes of the campaign that year, the Maharashtra batter stitched important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway for the Chennai franchise. In 16 matches in the 2023 season, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with a best score of 92.

Last year, Dhoni led the Chennai franchise to a record-equalling fifth IPL title against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The 42-year-old, who remains one of Indian cricket's most admired faces, enjoying fandom that rivals that of some current stars, captained Chennai since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Chennai's squad for CSK vs RCB 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly

(With agency inputs)