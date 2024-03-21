It will be interesting to see how Ruturaj Gaikwad manages the task of leading CSK, a legacy team that carries massive levels of expectations from fans every season

The high-stakes match between cross-city rivals Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday will not only usher in IPL 2024 but also a new dawn for the defending champions with iconic MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of this season and it seems the unanticipated move, just a day before the start of new season, has been taken for a smooth transition.

But beyond the emotional whirlpool that surrounds Dhoni handing over captaincy to Gaikwad, CSK and RCB will have to find some early answers to some deep questions as they attempt to enter a rarefied territory.

The Super Kings are five-time champions, and a sixth title will put them in a space where no team has entered so far, not even Mumbai Indians, who also have five IPL trophies.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers, who recently grabbed their maiden title through Women's Premier League, will be eager to add a first IPL title to their shelf. However, they have their own challenges to master.

The Super Kings have been the torch-bearers of success in the IPL under Dhoni, whose IPL career has reached its final chapter.

While his cricketing brain is still immune to advancing years, the passing summers have caught up with his reflexes as a batsman.

So, the younger names will have to step up. The CSK have placed enormous faith in new recruit Rachin Ravindra in the absence of Devon Conway, who will miss the initial part of IPL due to a thumb injury.

The CSK have more Kiwi flavour in Daryl Mitchell, a hard-hitting middle-order batter and a handy seamer.

In batting, they can also look to bank on the experience of Ajinkya Rahane and the exuberance of opener Gaikwad, who is entering the IPL 2024 after top-scoring for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It will be interesting to see how he manages the task of leading CSK, a legacy team that carries massive levels of expectations from fans every season.

However, Gaikwad has a winning formula at his hand, laid out so successfully over the years by Dhoni.

It's the presence of a clutch of all-rounders and spinners who can use the abrasive Chidambaram Stadium pitch to the hilt.

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana can make even the best dance to their tunes here.

The CSK also have two wily domestic campaigners in pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

However, Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana will miss initial matches after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered during the recent T20I series against Bangladesh.

But those little scratches on the CSK machine do not make the task of RCB any easier. To understand it better, RCB have not beaten CSK at this venue since 2008.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli, who is returning to competitive cricket after a two-month break, will once again have to shoulder the batting responsibility.

They are set to open together, but this time the addition of Cameron Green might act as a protection plan if one of them or both of them fail to get going. Green can also chip in as a bowler.

Then there is always Glenn Maxwell, whose high-return outings in last year's World Cup might not have been forgotten.

They have a mix of extreme pace and skills in the fast bowling unit through Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep and Reece Topley, but none of them are particularly good in death over situations.

The RCB spin attack, though, wears a thin look in the absence of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released ahead of the auction.

They will have to hope for Maxwell to deliver the goods with his off-spin but others like Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma and Mayank Dagar are either short of match practice or untested.

