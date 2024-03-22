New beginnings, old baggage

The ramifications of this leadership shift are profound, marking a new chapter in the annals of IPL history

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Ruturaj Gaikwad's youthful leadership template will meet its match in Faf du Plessis' time-tested improvisations as defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener on Friday. This will be Gaikwad’s first year as an IPL captain and with Ravindra Jadeja in the form of his life, MS Dhoni not losing one bit of his consistency and Ajinkya Rahane having his worth weight in gold, reigning champions Chennai are once again the team to beat this season.