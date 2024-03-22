Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
New beginnings, old baggage

Updated on: 22 March,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

The ramifications of this leadership shift are profound, marking a new chapter in the annals of IPL history

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Ruturaj Gaikwad's youthful leadership template will meet its match in Faf du Plessis' time-tested improvisations as defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener on Friday. This will be Gaikwad’s first year as an IPL captain and with Ravindra Jadeja in the form of his life, MS Dhoni not losing one bit of his consistency and Ajinkya Rahane having his worth weight in gold, reigning champions Chennai are once again the team to beat this season.

