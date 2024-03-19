Breaking News
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to lead Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to lead Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the IPL, marking a wonderful chapter in his miraculous comeback saga.


“We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. “I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm,” said DC chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal in a media release.


The left-hander has been a part of the Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam, ahead of their first IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23. The IPL begins on March 22. Earlier, Pant was given clearance by the BCCI to play as a wicketkeeper batter in this year’s IPL.

