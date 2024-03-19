Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 MIs Suryakumar failed fitness test at NCA likely to miss first few matches of the league
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: MI's Suryakumar failed fitness test at NCA, likely to miss first few matches of the league

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

We will have another fitness test for him on Thursday and if he passes, then only he can feature in the IPL

IPL 2024: MI's Suryakumar failed fitness test at NCA, likely to miss first few matches of the league

Suryakumar Yadav

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: MI's Suryakumar failed fitness test at NCA, likely to miss first few matches of the league
x
00:00

India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the initial matches of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League as he failed to pass a fitness test and did not get the clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. A source privy to Suryakumar Yadav’s case at the NCA said: “He failed to pass the fitness test on Tuesday. We will have another fitness test for him on Thursday and if he passes, then only he can feature in the IPL.”


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Records Virat Kohli can achieve in this edition


Mumbai Indians will play their opening game against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on March 24 and Suryakumar is unlikely to feature in that match. Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023. The Mumbai Indians batter went to Munich, Germany for surgery in January.


In the pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians held in Mumbai on Monday, head coach Mark Boucher said he is still awaiting an update on Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness from the Indian team management. “So, Surya at the moment is under the guidance of the Indian cricket team as well. So we’re just waiting for updates on that. “I don’t like to micro-manage. We’ve got a world-class medical team that’s in control of all of that. Yes, in the past we’ve been hampered by a few fitness issues,” Boucher said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suryakumar Yadav Team India mumbai indians indian premier league IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK