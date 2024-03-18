Breaking News
To get fluency in batting is a little tough Gavaskar on Pant ahead of IPL 2024
"To get fluency in batting is a little tough": Gavaskar on Pant ahead of IPL 2024

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Having survived a horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant will make a comeback to competitive cricket after more than 14 months as Delhi Capitals captain after an extensive rehabilitation programme

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Rishabh Pant will find it “very difficult” to be at his fluent best at the beginning of the IPL but Sunil Gavaskar expects that his knees will react better once he starts batting more and more in match situations.


Having survived a horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant will make a comeback to competitive cricket after more than 14 months as Delhi Capitals captain after an extensive rehabilitation programme.


“It’ll be very difficult. But the good thing is he [Pant] has played some cricket. So he has got some practice. To get fluency in batting is a little tough,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“When you talk of a knee injury, the pivoting that takes place. Wicket-keeping is difficult as well, but even in batting, the knee is quite important. So, maybe, in the beginning, we won’t see the real Rishabh Pant that we are used to,” the maestro said.

sunil gavaskar Rishabh Pant delhi capitals IPL 2024 cricket news
