Having survived a horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant will make a comeback to competitive cricket after more than 14 months as Delhi Capitals captain after an extensive rehabilitation programme

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "To get fluency in batting is a little tough": Gavaskar on Pant ahead of IPL 2024 x 00:00

Rishabh Pant will find it “very difficult” to be at his fluent best at the beginning of the IPL but Sunil Gavaskar expects that his knees will react better once he starts batting more and more in match situations.

Having survived a horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant will make a comeback to competitive cricket after more than 14 months as Delhi Capitals captain after an extensive rehabilitation programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: DC head coach rues falling short after great start

“It’ll be very difficult. But the good thing is he [Pant] has played some cricket. So he has got some practice. To get fluency in batting is a little tough,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“When you talk of a knee injury, the pivoting that takes place. Wicket-keeping is difficult as well, but even in batting, the knee is quite important. So, maybe, in the beginning, we won’t see the real Rishabh Pant that we are used to,” the maestro said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever