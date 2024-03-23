Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab now needs to chase 175 runs to win their first match of the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Porel accumulated 25 runs in the final over of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings celebrating a wicket during the match (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings need 175 runs to win against Delhi Capitals x 00:00

The returning Rishabh Pant failed to set the stage on fire as Punjab Kings rallied to stop Delhi Capitals at 174 for nine in their IPL 2024 opener on Saturday. Despite the low score, substitue player Abhishek Porel didn't let Delhi Capitals' hopes down. The left-hander accumulated 25 runs in the final over of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Delhi's opening batsmen David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored 29 and 20 runs, respectively. Followed by Shai Hope's fiery knock of 33 runs. His innings ended in 25 deliveries which included 2 fours and 2 sixes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Gaikwad's captaincy was most impressive against RCB": Gavaskar

Marsh worked a poor Sam Curran delivery off his pads for the day's first boundary. Another mediocre offering from Curran was expertly flicked by Marsh for a four and the Capitals were on their way.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant returning to cricket after a long break was only able to score 18 runs. During his knock, Pant also smashed 2 fours. Pant's first delivery was a dot ball. The left-handed player did take his time to settle down, smashing Harshal Patel for his first boundary on his seventh ball, which was soon followed by a classy cover drive to Harshal.

Harpreet Brar checked the flow of runs by bowling a fine first over but Chahar started with a 14-run over with Shai Hope hitting the bowler for a six and a four. Harshal Patel (2/47) got the big wicket of Warner in his first over as comeback-man Pant (18 off 13 balls) arrived at the crease to loud applause from the stands. The weekend crowd acknowledged his tale of perseverance after surviving a horrific car accident in December 2022 with cheers of joy.

Pant got himself a couple of boundaries before walking back to the dugout after a rather soft dismissal off the bowling of Harshal. Meanwhile, Rabada accounted for the wicket of Hope and Chahar got rid of Tristan Stubbs as Delhi slipped to 128/6 in the 16th over.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab now needs to chase 175 runs to win their first match of the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals.

(With PTI Inputs)