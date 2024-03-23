Gavaskar also feels the presence of Dhoni made a big difference. "And we see over here, he has, of course, MS Dhoni around him, to guide him, tell him and give him the encouragement. Sometimes, that little nod from somebody as experienced and as accomplished as MSD, makes a big difference," he said

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Gaikwad's captaincy was most impressive against RCB": Gavaskar x 00:00

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with Chennai Super Kings' new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He heaped praises on how Gaikwad used his bowlers during the IPL 2024 opening clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Handed captaincy just before the IPL 2024, Gaikwad impressed everyone by securing a win under the protection of legend MS Dhoni. Under Gaikwad's leadership CSK won their first match by six wickets against RCB on Friday.

"Absolutely! Your debut as a captain becomes very important. You want to begin your captaincy career well with a win and that's exactly what happened. What was impressive was his bowling changes," the former India skipper told Star sports.

"Because when you saw the way he kept on changing Mustafizur; the way he used Mustafizur was absolutely terrific. He kept swapping Deepak Chahar, keeping faith in Tushar Deshpande for that final over.

"I think seeing that Tushar Deshpande had been taken for 25, there was an opportunity to use another bowler, but he still stuck to Tushar Deshpande, and Deshpande responded with a brilliant final over. So, yes, I think the captaincy was most impressive."

Mustafizur Rahman delivered a stunning show with the ball. He registered his best IPL figure of four wickets for 29 runs. RCB was restricted at 173 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Gavaskar also feels the presence of Dhoni made a big difference. "And we see over here, he has, of course, MS Dhoni around him, to guide him, tell him and give him the encouragement. Sometimes, that little nod from somebody as experienced and as accomplished as MSD, makes a big difference," he said.

Gavaskar feels RCB kept bowling the short ball far too many times even though it wasn't working.

"Yes, try the short ball by all means, but when it wasn't working ... it looked like that's all they were looking to do. You had somebody like a Dagar, who had bowled 2 overs for 6 six runs. I know the way the left-hand spinner can be picked for 6, but you got to take a chance," he said.

"All that they did, Joseph, Green, Siraj, everybody go in short. What was happening was that if you don't get the bouncer right, you are going to give it a wide, which means you're giving an extra run, you are going to bowl an extra delivery.

"So, your bouncer has to be very accurate, and it wasn't. That one-dimensional tactic was really disappointing."

(With PTI Inputs)