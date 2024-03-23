IPL 2024 | DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings wins the toss and elects to bowl first

The game will mark the return of the India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024. The left-hander will make a return to competitive cricket nearly after 15 months

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: DC, PBKS)

The second clash of the IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is underway at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Punjab. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

The game will mark the return of the India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024. The left-hander will make a return to competitive cricket nearly after 15 months.

Earlier this month, he JSW and GMR-owned franchise reappointed Rishabh Pant as their captain. "Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow," Pant said ahead of his team's first match of the season.

The match will also include the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Both the left-handers are among the top five highest run scorers in the Indian Premier League's history.

Being the second highest run-scorer in the league so far, in 217 matches, Dhawan has scored 6,617 runs including 2 centuries and 50 half-centuries. Warner on the other hand is third on the list with the most runs in IPL history. In 176 matches, he has smashed 6,397 runs. The veteran has 4 centuries and 61 half-centuries.

IPL 2024, DC vs PBKS Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs



Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Shivam Singh, Liam Livingstone

