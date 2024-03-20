Sunny wishes Kalli for 75th b’day

My heartiest birthday greetings to Alvin on his 75th birthday.

Sunil Gavaskar and Alvin Kallicharran in 1995

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has extended greetings to West Indies’s former captain and batting stalwart, Alvin Kallicharran on his 75th birthday.

“My heartiest birthday greetings to Alvin on his 75th birthday. One of the nicest guys in the game, I pray that he continues to live a long, healthy and productive life,” Gavaskar told mid-day in a message on Wednesday night.

Gavaskar and Kallicharran were rival captains in the 1978-79 six-match Test series in India which the hosts won 1-0. It was India’s maiden home series win over the men from the Caribbean. Gavaskar himself will be 75 on July 10 this year.

