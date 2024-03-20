Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sunny wishes Kalli for 75th bday
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sunny wishes Kalli for 75th b’day

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

My heartiest birthday greetings to Alvin on his 75th birthday.

Sunny wishes Kalli for 75th b’day

Sunil Gavaskar and Alvin Kallicharran in 1995

Listen to this article
Sunny wishes Kalli for 75th b’day
x
00:00

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has extended greetings to West Indies’s former captain and batting stalwart, Alvin Kallicharran on his 75th birthday.


“My heartiest birthday greetings to Alvin on his 75th birthday. One of the nicest guys in the game, I  pray that he continues to live a long, healthy and productive life,” Gavaskar told mid-day in a message on Wednesday night. 


Also Read: ‘Pivotal year for CSK and Dhoni'


Gavaskar and Kallicharran were rival captains in the 1978-79 six-match Test series in India which the hosts won 1-0. It was India’s maiden home series win over the men from the Caribbean. Gavaskar himself will be 75 on July 10 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India sunil gavaskar west indies sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK