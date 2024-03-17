Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Watson Sammy turn down Pak coach role
Watson, Sammy turn down Pak coach role

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Karachi
While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday after rejecting the offer from PCB

Shane Watson. Pic/AFP

Shane Watson. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s search for a foreign coach has hit hurdles with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former West Indian captain Darren Sammy dropping out of the race for the next head coach of the national team.


Also Read: There’s a culture of insecurity in Pakistan: Pacer Naseem Shah


While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday after rejecting the offer from PCB.


The PCB reportedly had agreed to a USD 2 million annual fee for Watson. 

