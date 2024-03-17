While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday after rejecting the offer from PCB

Shane Watson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Watson, Sammy turn down Pak coach role x 00:00

Pakistan’s search for a foreign coach has hit hurdles with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former West Indian captain Darren Sammy dropping out of the race for the next head coach of the national team.

Also Read: There’s a culture of insecurity in Pakistan: Pacer Naseem Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday after rejecting the offer from PCB.

The PCB reportedly had agreed to a USD 2 million annual fee for Watson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever