Pakistan cricket team (Pic: File Pic)

Pakistan set to host tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will host a tri-series in which New Zealand and South Africa will participate. The tri-series will be held in the month of February just before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the tri-series, PCB chaurman has invited Roger Twose Chairman of New Zealand Cricket) and Lawson Naidoo (Chairman of Cricket South Africa) to participate in the triangular series.

Naqvi asserted the upcoming tri-series will be an exciting one as the Men in Green are hosting a tri-series after a long time. He thanked New Zealand Cricket and South Africa Cricket for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series.

"The tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil," the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman said, according to a statement.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, PCB announced on Wednesday that New Zealand will travel to Pakistan foor the five-match T20 series.

The series will take place between April 18 to 27, with the Kiwis arriving in Pakistan on April 14 for sufficient training and practice sessions ahead of the T20 World Cup which will start in June.

In the last 17 months, this will be the Black Caps' third visit to Pakistan, the first was held in December 2022 till January 2023, when the Kiwis played two Tests and three ODIs against the Men in Green.

The 2022-23 Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series by 2-1.

Earlier this year, Pakistan visited New Zealand and faced a 4-1 defeat in T20Is. The first three T20I matches of the current series will take place in Rawalpindi. Following that the visitors will travel to Lahore for the remaining two games.

The first three T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi on April 8, April 11, and on April 20. The remaining two will be played in Lahore on April 25 and April 27.

(With ANI Inputs)