In the company of Champs!

The function was also attended by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and present India head coach Rahul Dravid among other cricket greats
Pic/Sameer Markande
Host Charu Sharma interviews Sunil Gavaskar and fellow India batting genius Gundappa Vishwanath at the silver jubilee function of the CHAMPS Foundation, started by Gavaskar in 1999, to help needy sportspersons. The function was also attended by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and present India head coach Rahul Dravid among other cricket greats.
Also Read: March towards Ranji Trophy Title No. 42 began nine months ago
ADVERTISEMENT