Sports News > Cricket News
In the company of Champs!

Updated on: 16 March,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The function was also attended by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and present India head coach Rahul Dravid among other cricket greats

In the company of Champs!

Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
In the company of Champs!
x
00:00

Host Charu Sharma interviews Sunil Gavaskar and fellow India batting genius Gundappa Vishwanath at the silver jubilee function of the CHAMPS Foundation, started by Gavaskar in 1999, to help needy sportspersons. The function was also attended by 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and present India head coach Rahul Dravid among other cricket greats.


Also Read: March towards Ranji Trophy Title No. 42 began nine months ago



