Kapil Dev: 'Few players will suffer, but no one is bigger than the country'

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were on Wednesday excluded from the BCCI’s central contracts after ignoring the board’s diktat to play in the Ranji Trophy

“A few players will suffer, but let it be,” said legendary former India captain Kapil Dev yesterday as he backed the BCCI’s decision to terminate central contracts for lack of commitment to domestic cricket, calling it a much-needed step to protect marquee first-class events like the Ranji Trophy.


Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were on Wednesday excluded from the BCCI’s central contracts after ignoring the board’s diktat to play in the Ranji Trophy. The decision evoked mixed reactions with some former players like Kirti Azad and Irfan Pathan backing the out-of-favour duo. Kapil said the BCCI’s decision to assert the importance of domestic cricket was long overdue.


Also Read: Shoaib Bashir is the new Ashwin, says Vaughan


“Yes, few players will suffer, kuch logon ko taqleef hogi, hone do lekin desh se badhkar koi nahi hai [some people will feel hurt but let it be because nobody is bigger than the country]. Well done,” he said.

“I congratulate the BCCI for taking the much needed step to protect the status of domestic cricket. I was sad to see domestic cricket being given the skip by players once they had established themselves in international cricket,” the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning side observed in his statement.

