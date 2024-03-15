March towards Ranji Trophy Title No. 42 began nine months ago

While the home association took keen interest in the team’s progress every step of the way, there was another association that lent a hand—the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)

Mumbai’s head coach Omkar Salvi. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai's thorough preparation for their Ranji Trophy examination paid rich dividends on Thursday. Literally too, because the title-winning players are in for some handsome financial rewards from the BCCI as well as the Mumbai Cricket Association.

While the home association took keen interest in the team’s progress every step of the way, there was another association that lent a hand—the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Raghuram Bhat, the former Test spinner who heads the KSCA and Brijesh Patel, who has a major say in Karnataka cricket, rolled out the carpet as it were for the Mumbai team to train at Alur, Karnataka, in July. Patel incidentally played inter-office cricket in Mumbai for Mafatlal during the 1970s and 1980s.

Mumbai-bred Dr Makarand Waingankar, who is a consultant at KSCA too played a significant role in ushering in Mumbai’s meaningful preparation for the season. Mumbai’s Alur expedition began exactly nine months ago when 30 probables trained and played matches.

“The [MCA] administrators like Secretary Ajinkya Nair sir and President Amol Kale sir played a major role in providing all facilities. I think a camp like that was a first for us and we did even the little things with great spirit out there,” said Mumbai’s head coach Omkar Salvi.

Salvi started his coaching journey as an assistant coach when Pravin Amre was Mumbai head coach in 2014. He was the bowling coach when Chandrakant Pandit was head coach and when Mumbai emerged winners in 2015-16 followed by a runners-up next season.

Salvi then had IPL experience as a bowling coach with Kolkata Knight Riders. “With the coaching courses which have been conducted by the BCCI and then working with franchise cricket, where I interacted with foreign and Indian coaches and international players [is helping me]. The data which they passed on to me was crucial. I could learn with every opportunity,” Salvi remarked.